This man spent $4,000 on an autographed Taylor Swift guitar. You won't believe what he did next.

Ah, another day, another man airing his big feelings in an extremely unhealthy way.

A video on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral for some concerning reasons.

In the video, a man walks up to an auctioneer to pick up his purchase after dropping $4000 at a local auction. The item in question? A Taylor Swift themed guitar, which was reported to have been signed by the artist herself.

As the man walks up to the host to accept his new guitar, he is also given a hammer (weird, but maybe it was included with the prize?).

Immediately, the man starts smashing the guitar with the hammer it front of everyone. And the video just seems to get more bizarre. In the background you can see people across all ages, smiling, filming and cheering him on.

Literally no one in the crowd seems shocked… This is a room full of guitar smashing supporters.

The fact that this man was given a hammer alongside the guitar seems like the smashing was an expected move. Was this a planned show?