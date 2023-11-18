A young Brazilian Taylor Swift fan has died in Rio de Janeiro after attending the singer's concert.
Ana Clara Benevides, 23, became unwell at the Nilton Santos stadium on Friday, event organiser T4F wrote on Instagram, amid a record-breaking heatwave across large swathes of Brazil, prompting the government to mandate the provision of water during the tour.
It said she was promptly attended to by medical staff and then taken to an on-site medical station before being transferred to the Salgado Filho Hospital, where she later died.