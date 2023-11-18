Rio State Health Service said Ana arrived at the hospital with her heart stopped.

Her cause of death is unknown and will be investigated.

About 60,000 fans had gathered for Swift's sell-out concert at the stadium, which is located far from Rio's breezy picture-postcard beaches in a neighbourhood in the north of the city.

The show took place on the same day that Rio recorded its highest-ever reading of the so-called heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, at 59.3 degrees Celsius.

During the show, Swift paused her performance and asked from the stage for water to be brought to a group of people who had successfully caught her attention.

"They were holding up their phones saying, 'We need water,'" she recalled.

Swift said, per Daily Mail, "Do you see that? Sorry it's just it's very hot. So, if someone says they need water when it's this hot, they really need it."

She continued, "We don't need to chant, it's totally fine. We just need to get water to them. Does anyone here have water?"

In a note shared on her social media, Swift said she had a "shattered heart".