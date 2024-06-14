Taylor Swift was on stage when she made a surprise announcement.

They say all good things must come to an end and that is the case even for super starlets like Taylor Swift.
The pop star took to the stage overnight in Liverpool to announce a big change coming in both her professional and personal life.
No, it's not the rumoured re-record of the Reputation album. We are still waiting on tenterhooks for those queues from the singer.
Instead, Swift told the crowds in the UK's North when her official Eras Tour, which has sold out worldwide, will finally come to a close.