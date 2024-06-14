Taylor Swift was on stage when she made a surprise announcement.

While on stage at her 100th show in Liverpool, Swift said that the tour would be over at the end of the year.

It's a crushing piece of news for mega-Swifties who were hoping for another chance to see the starlet perform her 46-song set list.

"This is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself, and admitted, that this tour is going to end in December," she told the crowd.

"I once used to have hobbies," she joked.

Perhaps the "hobbies" remark references Swift spending most of her time since the concert kicked off in March 2023 on tour. Performing the mega three-hour show for multiple days in a row nearly every weekend is surely taxing.

Swift went on to thank her fans for showing up and making the Eras Tour what it has been.

"You have done so much to be with us," she continued. "You've made plans so far in advance. You planned what you were going to wear. You memorised lyrics. You got yourself here. You figured out parking. You figured out transportation.

"I want to spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in that moment and being here with you, and just know I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this show reaches triple digits in shows. So thank you!"