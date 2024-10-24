Taylor Swift, a secret note and a problematic man.

In surprising celebrity news, Taylor Swift has recently forged a strange new alliance. With whom you might ask? It's with Barstool Sports founder, David Portnoy. And it's safe to say, the world was not expecting it.

After recently attending the Eras Tour in Miami, Portnoy took to his Instagram to share his thoughts on the evening.

"It was spectacular... just an amazing night," he said in an Instagram video, "I did get in the VIP section, which was amazing."

He then took out a handwritten letter from Swift, which Swift's brother, Austin Swift, had personally given him while attending the concert. The envelope had Dave written across the front with a hand-drawn star next to it.

"Dave, I'm so happy to have you at the show tonight! I wanted to say thank you for always being so supportive, so loyal, and for having my back when a lot of people didn't. I hope you have a blast tonight!!" Swift wrote in the letter.

Many fans were baffled by the interaction, while others that know a little bit more about Portnoy, have called it problematic.

So who is David Portnoy? And why has this recent exchange got the internet in a twist?

Who is David Portnoy?

David Portnoy is an American businessman and social media personality who is best known for founding Barstool Sports, a digital media company that covers sports and pop-culture.