There is a new theory about Taylor Swift, and after seeing all the Easter eggs, we believe it.

In the words of Michael Scott from The Office

Oh MyGod. Okay. It's happening! Everybody stay calm!

Why are we freaking out, you ask? Well, there is a new theory about our girl Taylor Swift. And we know what you're thinking… there are always theories. And yes, okay, true. But this one is different!!

Swifties are ~convinced~ that Taylor is planning to drop something BIG on October 18. And they have a lot of clues to back it up.

It all started with Shawn Mendes…

Watch Taylor Swift announce her new album at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Post continues after video.



Video via CBS.

This week, the musician announced via his Instagram Stories that he will be delaying the release of his forthcoming self-titled album, which was originally set to premiere on October 18.

"My team and I have decided to push the album release date to November 15," he wrote. "We just need a little bit more time to bring some new inspirations and ideas to life."

Bummer for Shawn Mendes fans. But not, in itself, a totally out-of-the-ordinary move.

Then fans noticed that Mr. Perfectly Fine himself, Joe Jonas, had also delayed his album, called Music for People Who Fall in Love.