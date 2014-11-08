entertainment

Mash-up of Taylor Swift and 80s aerobics video is the best thing you will watch today.

Sometimes the stars align. Sometimes cosmic forces are drawn together. Sometimes in the meeting of minds, magic is made.

Like the kind of magic that is this Youtube clip of an 80s aerobics team dancing to Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off”.

Youtube genius Thomas Jung realised that Taylor’s song fits seamlessly with a classic aerobic dance video from 1989. 1989  also happens to be the title of Swift’s new album (more cosmic synergy, obviously).

By way of health warning: This video WILL make you want to shake it off with some incredible aerobic dance moves. Take it easy, friends.

Maybe do some stretching first.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BXqh2sOVLc

