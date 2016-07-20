Make no mistake in thinking Taylor and Kim's feud was off the cuff. It was the exact opposite.

Combined, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian have over 123 million Twitter followers and 163 million Instagram followers.

Last year, they earned a whopping US$221 million between them.

They’re two of the biggest celebrities on the planet, and nothing they do or say goes unnoticed. Which is exactly why, when two of the most influential names in Hollywood go head to head, it’s important to realise that nothing in celeb land goes unorganised.

After all, there’s a forgotten third party in the Taylor Swift vs. Kim Kardashian feud, and it just might be the most important of all.

Video by SnapChat/KimKardashian

The third party at play in the biggest celeb showdown of 2016 is not the countless celebrities that have jumped in to defend both sides of the argument (we’re looking at you, Ruby Rose, Selena Gomez, Khloe Kardashian and Demi Lovato). It’s not Kanye West, who is the man on which this argument is currently pinned.

It’s the PR machine. Or rather, the Kardashian machine.

When Kim ‘decided’ to release a series of Snapchats that appear to show Kanye approving his Famous lyrics with Taylor, it was no mistake. Kim had been teasing the footage for weeks – she’d mentioned it in numerous interviews, in tweets, and even in a promo for the reality show that made her famous, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which was released only a few days ago.

Kim even hinted on Twitter, minutes before the Snapchat Scandal erupted, that her fans should ‘follow her’ on the social media platform. Complete with smiley face, of course. Fans knew something BIG was about to go down.