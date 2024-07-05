From an awkward first date to a global romance. Inside Taylor Fritz's relationship with Morgan Riddle.

American tennis player Taylor Fritz is undeniably 'one to watch.' In his years as a rising superstar on the court, Fritz has won eight ATP Tour Singles Titles and made it to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, the US Open and Australian Open.

Now, he's enjoying another show-stopping tour at Wimbledon alongside players like Aussie favourite Alex de Minaur.

Taylor— the current World Number 15—has just moved on to the third round of Wimbledon, with his biggest fan, girlfriend Morgan Riddle, cheering him on courtside.

Morgan and Taylor, both 26, were first linked in 2020. Since then, their relationship has skyrocketed as fans fell for their sweet love story. He’s the handsome American tennis star, she’s the stylish influencer with a mission to "make tennis cool again." It’s a match made in heaven.

Here, we delve into the story of Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle’s romance, including how they met and how they make their relationship work with his grueling tennis schedule.

Who is Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend?

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend is American influencer and model Morgan Riddle. The couple began dating in 2020, after meeting on the popular members-only dating app Raya.