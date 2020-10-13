"Have I died?" After Japan's 2011 tsunami, taxi drivers picked up 'ghost passengers'.

Mamamia's Extraordinary Stories series deep dives into the kind of tales you will keep thinking about long after you've read them. From unexplained mysteries to moments that have changed history, Extraordinary Stories will take you down the rabbit hole and make you never want to leave.

On March 11, 2011, an earthquake shook northeastern Japan, triggering a powerful tsunami.

The magnitude nine earthquake lasted six minutes, making it the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan and the fourth most powerful earthquake in the world.

The tsunami that followed was incredibly destructive, destroying countless buildings and homes and leaving entire towns obliterated.

According to the Japanese National Police Agency, more than 15,800 people lost their lives in the natural disaster, while hundreds of thousands more were displaced from their homes.

To date, at least 2,500 people are still reported missing.

The coastal city of Ishinomaki, which is known as a centre for commercial fishing, was one of the most seriously affected areas in the disaster with waves of up to 10 metres travelling inland to the city from the coast.

Entire districts in the area, including the Minamihama district, were completely destroyed.

In total, more than 29,000 residents of Ishinomaki lost their homes, while more than 3,000 people were killed, including an elementary school which lost 70 per cent of its students.

As of 2014, there were still over 400 residents of Ishinomaki unaccounted for.

In the last nine years, the city of Ishinomaki has been slowly rebuilding.

According to The Guardian, more than four million tonnes of debris have been removed from the city, while sea walls, roads and bridges have been rebuilt.