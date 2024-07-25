5 years ago, Tati Westbrook 'cancelled' James Charles. Let's examine that more closely.

With two simple words, "Bye Sister", beauty influencer Tati Westbrook broke the internet in 2019. The catchphrase, "Hi Sisters" had been made popular by a then 19-year-old James Charles, who used the iconic phrase to greet his millions of adoring YouTube subscribers.

The phrase was now being weaponised by Westbrook, who used it in the title of a 43-minute-long YouTube takedown of her former friend.

The video, which quickly amassed over 33 million views, changed the course of internet culture forever and sent Charles' follower count plummeting.

But what was it all over? It's hard to believe but the catalyst for one of the world's biggest influencer feuds, dubbed 'Sistergeddon', was vitamin gummies.

Westbrook, who owns the vitamin company Halo Beauty, met Charles before he made it big on YouTube. The then 37-year-old had become a mentor to the teenager, playing a pivotal role in his YouTube success.

The pair were so close, that Charles referred to the OG beauty influencer as his 'mum' and even did her wedding makeup in 2017. But a single Instagram story spelt the end of their friendship.



Tati Westbrook and James Charles. Image: YouTube.