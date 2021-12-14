The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday December 15.

Tasmania reopens to mainland Australia.

Tasmania is bracing for an influx of tourists and inevitable COVID-19 cases as it reopens to mainland states and territories.

The island state is throwing open its borders to all fully-vaccinated travellers from Wednesday after closures spanning the best part of two years.

"This has been a very difficult 22 months. We have made some really difficult decisions," Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein told reporters on Tuesday.

It's 'here they come, ready or not' for Tasmania as border opens https://t.co/AfKiQqxouh — ABC News (@abcnews) December 14, 2021

"We've had to stop people entering to attend a funeral, to bury a loved one. We've stopped weddings."

Under the reopening plan, people coming from designated high-risk areas must return a negative test in the 72 hours before they arrive and present proof at the border.

Tasmania, with population of more than 541,000, has had 238 cases in total and 13 deaths.

Restrictions ease in NSW for unvaccinated as COVID cases rise.

The NSW government has held firm on its pledge to significantly ease COVID-19 restrictions in NSW, despite a sharp rise in case numbers amid super-spreading events.

From Wednesday, for the first time in three months, the same set of rules will apply to the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in NSW.

The use of QR code check-ins will be scaled back and masks required only in certain high-risk settings.

There's no cap on visitors in homes, to hospitality venues, or on numbers for outdoor public gatherings.

The unvaccinated, who've remained in quasi-lockdown since restrictions eased for the vaccinated in October, can return to hospitality venues and non-essential retail.