Tasma Walton just said what some of us feel in those first few months.

The Aussie actress shares some very honest thoughts on pregnancy and parenting.

Tasma Walton has opened up about the birth of her first daughter Ruby Aurelia and revealed she didn’t have the instantly-in-love feeling that some new mums have.

In an interview with Show & Tell, the 41-year-old says such was the shock of birth and becoming a mum that she “just didn’t have the energy for it”.

"It’s impossible to explain to somebody that hasn’t experienced what those first few days, few months will be like. You are in the trenches. There is this compulsion that you have to take care of this creature. There’s a sense of awe about them, but love? That in love, kind of thing? I would not let anybody hurt them. [But] the love has started to kick in as she is engaging more and more with me and with the world," Tasma says.

The former Blue Heelers star also talked about her body, post birth.

"I still look in the mirror and go, I don't recognise that body," says Tasma.

"There's nothing that's familiar about my body at the moment. I still haven't gotten back into a good exercise routine or even eating. I was so sick during the pregnancy that all I ate was stodgy carbs - it was mashed potato, toasted cheese sandwiches - now I'm completely carb addicted."