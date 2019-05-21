The chic $59 Target midi dress that you can wear to work, brunch and weddings.

Unless you wear a uniform, figuring out what to wear to work everyday can be a task.

Your office outfits need to be professional, but not boring. Appropriate, but not overdressed. Fun, but not too fun. Comfortable, but not… pyjamas.

And what about when you want to do something after work and won’t have time to change? Or when your office clothes need to double as weekend clothes because, budgeting?

Enter, the chic $59 Target Australia dress you can legitimately wear to the office, brunch and drinks. You could even wear it to a wedding.

Truly, the Target Preview Asymmetrical Midi Dress is one of the hardest working dresses you’ll meet.