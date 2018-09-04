PSA: A popular $10 Target baby onesie has been recalled due to potential choking hazard.

Target have issued a product recall on one of their most popular baby onesies over choking fears.

The $10 two-way zip baby coveralls reportedly poses a choking hazard to infants.

A notice shared on Target Australia’s Facebook page this morning stated that the zip puller on the onesie is prone to breakage, due to a quality issue.

“The broken zip puller may then pose a choking/ingestion risk to infants,” the recall notice read.

The recall includes all sizes from New Baby to 12-18 months in 15 different prints.

The onesies were sold between February and June this year both online and at Target Australia and Target Country stores.

Onesies sold after June 13 this year are not affected by the recall.

“At Target Australia, the safety of our customers and their families is our highest priority,” a Target spokesperson told Mamamia.

“This is why we’ve decided to conduct a voluntary recall of a specific range of baby coveralls due to a quality issue – this only applies to those coveralls purchased between 1 February 2018 and 13 June 2018. Any coveralls purchased after 13 June 2018 are not affected by this recall.”

Anyone who purchased the product between February and June has been instructed to return the product as soon as possible for a full refund, or contact Target’s Customer Support Centre on 1300 753 567 if you require more information.