For eight years, Tara Moss battled daily pain that felt like she was being "burned alive". Then, everything changed.

For eight years, model-turned-bestselling author Tara Moss lived in a world of relentless agony.

Diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) in 2016, she found herself battling one of the most excruciating conditions known to medical science.

Now, at 50, Moss isn't just surviving — she's thriving, having emerged from her ordeal with a renewed identity, purpose, and zest for life.

A life of unbearable pain.

"Your body is in fight or flight and you feel like you're being burned alive," Moss told Stellar in an interview published August 25, 2024. "Your body doesn't know you're not being burned alive. You're actually having that experience in a real sense."

What began as a hip injury in 2016 quickly spiralled into a nightmare of chronic pain.

Moss found herself bedridden at her worst, relying on a wheelchair or a cane she affectionately dubbed "Wolfie". The pain, described as a "cold fire", started in her right hip and eventually engulfed the right side of her body.

Conventional treatments offered little relief. Moss underwent multiple hospital visits, pain-management programs, and even 24/7 ketamine infusions. Yet progress remained elusive.