At 21, Tara Moss was raped and 'imprisoned for a night' by a fellow actor.

When Tara Moss was 16 her modelling agency sent her off to do some portfolio shots with a photographer.

"This will be really great for you," they told her.

As soon as she arrived, the photographer offered her some vodka. He was the only person at the shoot.

As Moss told Anh Do's Brush With Fame on Tuesday night, "I was underage and I didn't drink. And I was like, 'No, no, no. I want to keep my wits about me. Thank you very much.'"

Watch: Tara Moss also spoke about losing her mum as a teenager during the show. Post continues after video.



Video via ABC, Anh Do's Brush With Fame.

As she started to get herself ready, her instinct told her something wasn't right.

"I had a very bad feeling which was a good instinct, because he came over later and he showed me this portfolio and he said, 'I want to do photos like this.' And they were pornographic."

Moss started to pack up her things very quickly, and as she pulled her knapsack onto her back the photographer lunged at her, so she punched him.

"He fell back and hit his head on the concrete. I was freaked out. I thought I might have killed him," she told Do.

Once he hit the ground he didn't move, so she made a run for it. But the next day it was Moss who was in trouble - not him. The word was out that she was a "troublemaker."

It wouldn't be the last time the model turned author found herself in danger.