"I’ve never wanted to be famous." Tanya Hennessy on fame and the glorification of 'busy'.

When Tanya Hennessy was in the South African jungle, covered in dirt, eating cockroaches and showering in front of cameras, she really didn't think 2020 could go anywhere but up.

Eight months later, that may have been a highlight.

Not long after returning to Australia from I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! this whole 'global pandemic' thing really kicked off and within weeks, she was in lockdown with the rest of us.

Perhaps the greatest metaphor for 2020 came the moment Mamamia connected with Tanya on the phone this week: She'd just dropped hot porridge on herself, so answered questions while standing with her hand in her freezer.

"I’ve got my hand in the freezer like a ridiculous human being, in pyjamas," she jokes.

Does anything symbolise this year better?

Ignoring the burned hand for a moment, Tanya says this year and all that has come with it has been quite good for her.

"Which is the worst, because you feel guilty that other people are doing it so tough," she says.

She's been creating hilarious content online as usual, has started a podcast, and is preparing for the launch of her second book in November.

She's also been looking after her mental health, something she has been open about struggling with in the past.

"I've found I haven't been able to sleep, because you know, you think about the world... The thing that’s been really helpful for me is like, standing in grass and walking. Standing in grass sounds really dumb, but nature!" she laughs.