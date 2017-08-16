Warning: This article contains information about suicide, which may be distressing for some readers.

A man believed to be the husband of a German woman missing and thought murdered in South Australia has taken his own life.

Officers were at the 41-year-old man’s home near Mannahill, close to the NSW border, on Wednesday when he took his own life, South Australia police said in a statement.

A man has died at a property in SA’s mid-north while police conducting an investigation. https://t.co/OK2rUW15MT — SA Police News (@SAPoliceNews) August 16, 2017

It came just hours after detectives revealed they believed 23-year-old Tanja Ebert, who had been missing since last week, had been killed.