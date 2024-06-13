Tammy Hembrow was planning a fairytale wedding. Then the internet turned on her.

If you've ever planned a wedding, you know just how stressful it can be. From selecting a venue to deciding what to wear, everything piles up and transforms into a daunting task that feels impossible to manage.

Now, imagine adding a media frenzy to the equation, where every choice you make is scrutinised not only by complete strangers who won't even be at your wedding but also by official media outlets.

That's exactly what happened to influencer Tammy Hembrow and her fiancé Matt Zukowski.

Watch: Tammy Hembrow is engaged to Matt Zukowski. Post continues below.



Video via Instagram.

ICYMI, Tammy and Matt's wedding quickly became a hot button topic after their invitation was leaked online. Beyond being a major security risk, given that Tammy has over 17 million followers on Instagram alone, it also gave people the chance to go over it with a fine-tooth comb.

The invitation included two seemingly normal requests: parents with children were asked to leave their kids at home (the couple even offered to arrange babysitting) and for those who wanted to bring a gift, there would be a wishing well on site.

Shortly after the invitation was leaked, major media outlets and social media users branded Tammy and Matt as greedy, claiming the pair were asking for donations to fund their wedding.