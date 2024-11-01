When Tammin Sursok got her big career break, she told herself a toxic story about why it happened.

Wanting a better life, Tammin Sursok's family immigrated from South Africa to Australia when she was five. But as they weren't able to bring any money with them, they had to "completely start again".

"I really credit my parents' tenacity and hustle and keeping everything together, and making it seem like this was fun that we had to start over, rather than it was this hard burden that we had to carry," Tammin told Clare Stephens, when she recently appeared on Mamamia's But Are You Happy podcast.

"I had a very good childhood."

Then, Sursok reached puberty — and that's when the bullying started. It was a moment during a school dance that she remembers most clearly.

Watch Tammin Sursok on 'Home and Away'.



Video via Seven.

"I felt so cute… and there was a boy that I was just super crushing on and he made eyes at me, and I just remember the whole world began to de-colour and everything was like in slow motion" Sursok shared.

"I could see him walking towards me, and I thought, 'This is it, this is the moment where the guy that I've been feverishly anticipating will one day come up to me in my dreams.'

"He walked up to me and he said, 'You need to go to Jenny Craig,'" referring to the American weight loss company.