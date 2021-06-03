The unapologetic life of Tallulah Bankhead, the woman who inspired Cruella De Vil.

Mamamia's Extraordinary Stories series deep dives into the kind of tales you will keep thinking about long after you've read them. From unexplained mysteries to moments that have changed history, Extraordinary Stories will take you down the rabbit hole and make you never want to leave.

Disney animator Marc Davis once told of his inspiration for drawing Disney's Cruella De Vil, one of pop culture's most recognisable, enduring villains.

He looked to real life "bad" women, and while he said there was a number of different people who he kept in mind while drawing her, only one name made it to print.

Tallulah Bankhead.

Watch: The trailer for Disney's Cruella. Post continues below.

Big, bad and bold, her name topped the "Doom Book", a blacklist by American censor Will Hays which listed performers "unsuitable for the public".

Bankhead didn't murder puppies, but in other ways she represented the perfect Cruella. However, her life was certainly not Disney-friendly.

Bankhead was born into the Brockman Bankhead family, a prominent Alabama political family, on January 31, 1902. A series of throat and chest infections as a child left her with a raspy voice which would later become her trademark.

An unruly child, she was sent away to convents and expelled twice: once for throwing ink at a nun, and another for coming onto one.

At 15, Bankhead submitted her own photo to film industry magazine Picture Play, winning a small part in a movie and a trip to New York.

She was allowed to go only by promising her father, a Congressman, she'd abstain from men and alcohol.

This left her with a handy loophole: "He didn't say anything about women and cocaine," she famously said, adding in her autobiography that she kept at least part of her promise as she was a self-described "technical virgin" until 20.