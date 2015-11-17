"When do I tell my kids their mums couldn’t get married?"

“We’re not traditional about everything by any means, but we’re fairly old-school when it comes to marriage and family.”

My wedding was last May. My dress was ice-blue and calf-length; my wife’s was coloured and had a wide patterned sash. The ceremony was held outside next to a popular tourist destination, and we attracted onlookers ― a smiley middle-aged couple with guidebooks in their hands and a friendly homeless man who yelled out halfway through the ceremony that he was happy for us. (My mother-in-law, who was approaching the microphone to read a poem at the time, thanked him, and everyone laughed.)

We got married in Washington, D.C., where my wife and I have lived since before we met, and where marriage between same-gender couples has been legally recognised for nearly six years. But if it hadn’t been legally recognised, we’d have gotten married anyway. We’re not traditional about everything by any means, but we’re fairly old-school when it comes to marriage and family.

Speaking of family… we’re just a few weeks away now (assuming all goes according to schedule) from the birth of our first child. My wife, Julia, is the world’s most beautiful pregnant woman.

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favour of marriage equality ― which meant our marriage would be definitively recognised across the United States, no matter where we traveled ― Julia and I had just gotten home from a prenatal checkup. We decided to announce the pregnancy on Facebook that day. We headed for the Supreme Court building, just a short drive from our house. People had been rallying there all day ― almost all of them in favour of the court’s ruling ― and we joined in, posing for a picture holding one of the tiny newborn growsuits my mom had given us as a congratulations gift. When we posted the photo, friends we hadn’t heard from in decades wrote to cheer us on.