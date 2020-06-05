'There's a secret club for would-be mums, full of sadness and sisterhood. I just became a member.'

There is a secret club you don’t get to join until you're in the thick of it.

The rules are like fight club: the first rule is that no one talks about it.

It is a dark and dreary place, at every visit.

It is a place where darkness feels like it has no depth and your pain reverberates through the universe.

No one knows what the right thing to do is when you become a member; especially when they haven’t been there themselves.

Kind words? Kind gestures? Flowers? Space? A lot of space?

The silence echoes louder than any words that have been spoken.

The friends that don’t call. The family that didn’t check in. The people who remind you of silver linings. They can all go to hell today.

This little club is filled with broken hearts and unfulfilled dreams.

It is a club where you know that acceptance is a small, quiet room and that not everything needs to be okay. At least not today.

It is also full of hope, love, support, deep friendship, and sisterhood.

No one tells you about the club, but it’s not as exclusive as it seems.Your friends, family and colleagues are probably here too; standing in the corners, hiding their pain because no one talks about it.

It is a club no one should have to join. But can it be a club we talk about openly and regularly?

It is a club I wish I had known about earlier, so I knew who to call when the pain felt insurmountable.