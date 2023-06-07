'You build the f**king house!' Taika Waititi called out and solved Hollywood's problems in one go.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices event earlier this week welcomed Taika Waititi as the keynote speaker to discuss Hollywood's big issue with diversity. In Taika's typical hilarious and sarcastic manner, the award-winning Māori filmmaker delivered some seriously strong points on how we’re getting it wrong.

Taika immediately defuses the tension in the room with his witty opening line: “As you can tell, there’s a writer’s strike on so I didn’t write s**t.”

Watch a trailer for one of Taika's films Thor: Love And Thunder. Post continues after video.



Video via Marvel Studios

Taika began by explaining how he’d asked AI the following question: ‘Hello. Can you please explain to me how Hollywood is failing to address and remedy the issue of diversity and inclusivity in film and television?” The AI bot gave him a lengthy response touching on the following points; tokenism, performative activism, stereotyping and whitewashing.

In expert timing, Taika says, “If AI can do that in eight seconds and it gets it, what’s taking so long?” A question that filled the room in applause. It’s as simple as that, the filmmaker then explains how we need to be considering different ways of "decolonising the screen".