An abandoned toddler and uncontactable father: What we know about the disappearance of Tahnee Shanks.

The disappearance of Tahnee Shanks has been the centre of headlines and news attention across the globe – but particularly in Australia and Mexico.

The Australian woman had been living in Merida, Mexico with her partner Jorge Aguirre Estudillo. The pair have a daughter together – two-year-old Adelynn. And while taking their daughter on a holiday in Cancun last week, things seemingly took a turn.

On Sunday May 1, Cancun locals found Adelynn alone outside a church. An urgent message was then posted to Facebook alerting the local community that a child had been found unattended.

Investigators now believe Adelynn was "dumped" at the church by her father late at night, leaving her to wander the streets. The fear is now for the safety of her mother, Tahnee, who has been reported missing.

Here's everything we know about the case.

Watch True Crime Conversations trailer. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Tahnee's life in the lead up to her disappearance.

Tahnee was born and raised in The Whitsundays region of Queensland.

When she was 18, she went overseas to travel. While in Mexico, she met her daughter's father and the family have remained in the country ever since. Tahnee's brother Daniel has since revealed that recently Tahnee was trying to relocate back to Australia.

"Tahnee's been trying to get Addy home to Australia for months now," he said.

Jorge Aguirre Estudillo and Tahnee had reportedly split up, after Estudillo had been involved with another woman and got her pregnant. That woman has been in contact with Tahnee's Australian family since.

After the messy breakup, Tahnee was trying to come back to Australia with Adelynn, and Daniel has said that Estudillo had "agreed to sign the paperwork for her to come home". Tahnee was then waiting to receive her toddler's passport and had booked plane tickets to arrive in Australia on June 22.

But in early May, Daniel grew worried when he couldn't reach his sister.