'My husband had a friend for years. Even now, I don't know if he was real.'

Early on in their relationship, Taylor's* husband would often go and visit a good friend of his.

Taylor never met this person, despite how much time the two mates spent together.

But now when Taylor asks Andrew* about that friend from years ago, he can't tell her whether that person was real or not.

Andrew has schizophrenia. It means that sometimes the things he is thinking or experiencing aren't actually real or true.

As Taylor, 32, told Mamamia's news podcast The Quicky this World Schizophrenia Day (May 24th), there were times when he'd descend into a paranoia thinking that the government was trying to kill him. Or that there were bugs under his skin.

"When they're at their worst it's quite frightening, but not in the way that you read about in the media or see in the movies," Taylor told host Claire Murphy.

"There is this stigma that someone with schizophrenia is a danger - you know burning down houses, or hearing voices that tell them to hurt people. I am not sure about other people, but that's most definitely not the case with us, in fact, it's very much the opposite."

As Taylor explained, she has only ever been scared for Andrew, not herself.

"It's frightening in terms of trying to keep them safe. There were times when we'd have to call the CAT team, which is the crisis assessment team, because you just don't know what to do when they're having a psychotic breakdown. If they're bigger than you, you can't restrain them, and there's just nothing you can do to rationalise or to protect them."

It took five years for Andrew to get the right diagnosis, with medical experts first telling the couple he had depression and social anxiety, then bipolar and finally when he was 27 years old - schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is a complex brain disorder which affects between 150,000 - 200,000 Australians. Research suggests a combination of physical, genetic, psychological and environmental factors can make a person more likely to develop the condition, but a definitive 'cause' is unknown. Some people may be prone to schizophrenia, and a stressful, emotional or traumatic life event or harmful alcohol or drug use might trigger a psychotic episode.

Symptoms can include hallucinations, delusions, social withdrawal, a lack of motivation, 'blunted' emotions, impaired thinking and memory and lack of insight.

As Dr Matthew Cullen, one of Australia's leading psychiatrists and the CEO of Chemist2U, told The Quicky, "we've done a good job as a society at starting to address the stigma around less severe mental illnesses like depression and anxiety, but when it comes to the much more severe illnesses likes schizophrenia, I think for so many people it's just a concept as an illness that's very hard to relate to. It's hard to relate to someone having paranoid delusions, or talking to themselves."