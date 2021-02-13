Heart palpitations and vomiting: 3 women on the side of heartbreak we never talk about.

Whether you’re the one getting dumped or calling it quits, ending a relationship can hurt.

On the worst occasions, it can literally feel like someone’s reached into your chest and grabbed hold of your heart so tightly that it shatters into a million pieces. Lying damaged among the debris, you grieve the loss of what you once had together and swear you’ll never feel whole again.

The emotional pain feels unbearable.

But for some women, the pain can be more than just psychological.

In the most severe cases of heartbreak, emotional trauma can manifest itself into physical conditions with very real consequences.

Here three women share how their great love ended in worse than heartache, and why no one should suffer in silence or alone.

“I was rushed to hospital with heart palpitations and uncontrollable vomiting.”

Steph and her German ex-boyfriend met on a dating app in London at the start of 2020 and they hit it off right away.

“Our first date was amazing,” she said, “and we quickly followed it up with a second and third before falling into a serious relationship.”

The pair were on the same page about everything. He had previously lived in Australia and Berlin was one of Steph’s favourite cities. Soon they were going on holiday together and talking about the future.

“It was everything I had dreamed off,” Steph told Mamamia. “We spoke about moving to Australia or Germany and even what dogs we would raise together. From really early on I thought, this is it, he’s The One. Everything was perfect.”

But trouble started to rise when Steph realised they had very different love languages.

“I am very much into words of affirmation whereas he was more of an ‘acts of service’ kind of guy. While he would get frustrated that I didn’t seem to appreciate his gestures, I would get angry when he wasn’t very reassuring or validating,” Steph said.

It was the beginning of the cracks for the couple.

“The last straw was when he blew up at me for exposing his friend to be a cheater to the girl he was seeing,” said Steph.