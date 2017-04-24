Sylvia Jeffreys made an awkward slip of the tongue discussing her 'divisive' Logies dress.

There were plenty of headline-grabbing dresses at the 2017 Logies (Gorgi Coghlan’s tulle extravaganza, anyone?). But perhaps the most talked-about frock of the night belonged to Channel 9’s Sylvia Jeffreys.

In case you missed all the hoo-ha about the Rebecca Vallance-designed gown, let’s just say it was was flesh-pink and it had folds…

I think you can appreciate where this might be going.

Yep, it wasn’t long at all before viewers and tabloids dubbed the gown ‘the vagina dress’.

The comparison might not exactly be anatomically correct, but we see what they meant.

And so did the Today journalist.

So it seems my pink ruffle's got a few of you in a flap this morning. Unintended. Peace, love & LOLs✌???? pic.twitter.com/jN5mfFLMBv — Sylvia Jeffreys (@SylviaJeffreys) April 23, 2017

“I should apologise, apparently a few people are in a flap over it this morning,” she said on air.

“There have been some unflattering comparisons. Nothing controversial intended.”

But the 31-year-old’s use of the word ‘flap’ was all a bit much for her sleep-deprived co-hosts.

Karl Stefanovic buried his face in his hands as he dissolved into giggles. Lisa Wilkinson tried to hide her smirk behind hers. And Tim Gilbert sheepishly bit his knuckle.