All of the unknown details of Sylvia Jeffreys' engagement ring.

Today Show co-host Sylvia Jeffreys returned to work this morning, after spending the last few weeks travelling around Europe with her now-fiancé, journalist Peter Stefanovic.

The pair shared the news of their engagement last week on social media, looking exceptionally happy – which was unsurprising given that they were pictured standing in front of a CASTLE and looking like they’d walked off the set of a goddamn fairy tale.

Jeffreys recounted the story of her engagement on the Channel Nine breakfast show’s panel, saying that the proposal in France took her completely by surprise.

But, like any good friend, Lisa Wilkinson encouraged Jeffreys to flaunt the ring to the cameras, and thank God – because we got some rather interesting details.

Stefanovic collaborated with Patrick Nader of Nader Jewellers to design the perfect ring for Jeffreys. And Nader has quite an unconventional method of finding the right cut for the individual.

He studies their social media accounts.

Nader says by regularly examining his client’s social media profiles (his past clients include Jesinta Campbell and Buddy Franklin, and Anthony Minichiello and his wife Terry Biviano), he gains an understanding of their personality and style.