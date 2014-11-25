Sylvia Jeffreys speaks about the murder of her friend.

This morning, a very brave Sylvia Jeffreys spoke about the loss of a dear friend who was murdered two years ago as a consequence of a violent relationship.

As the 28-year-old Today Show presenter discussed White Ribbon Day, she shared a very personal story about her close relationship to Rachelle Yeo and the issue of domestic violence.

Sylvia Jeffreys on the Today show this morning.

“I knew Rachelle, I met her a couple of times through mutual friends in Brisbane and she was a beautiful, beautiful soul and a beautiful spirit,” Sylvia said.

Rachelle, 31, was murdered by her ex lover Paul Mulvihill at her home in North Curl Curl in July 2012. Mulvihill, 46, was sentenced to at least 22 years in jail earlier this year for the stabbing Rachelle to death.

Rachelle Yeo, victim of domestic violence in 2012.

“Her life was taken away by a former partner of hers… She had to leave home in Queensland to move to Sydney to get away from him, he tracked her down and stabbed her to death in her apartment in Sydney,” Sylvia explained.

“She is a wonderful person who never would have thought that would happen to her, that that kind of evil would be in her life, it can affect anyone,” Sylvia went on to say. Karl Stefanovic comforted the presenter before thanking her for sharing the story.

One woman every week is killed by an act of domestic violence and White Ribbon day hopes to raise awareness to stop violence against women.