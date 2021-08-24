The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday August 25.

30-year-old mother-of-three identified as Sydney's latest COVID death.

Ianeta Isaako has been named on social media as the woman in her 30s who died at her home in Emerton on Monday with COVID-19.

She is the 75th death in NSW since the most recent COVID-19 outbreak started in June. Her husband is still in hospital with the virus.

The Daily Telegraph reports the 30-year-old was found unresponsive at her home in western Sydney, about 3pm on Monday just days after she had tested positive to the virus. She could not be resuscitated.

Her condition deteriorated quickly and she could not be resuscitated. https://t.co/YWo2EiP34X — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) August 24, 2021

"They were a nice young family, you'd always see them playing out the front with their kids," one neighbour told the publication.

There were no COVID-related deaths reported by NSW Health on Tuesday morning's update, with Isaako's passing to be included in Wednesday's update.

Sydney's 'yellow emergency' as hospital beds fill up.

One of Sydney's largest hospitals has called a "yellow emergency" as it struggles under the weight of growing COVID-19 cases in the city's west.

The Western Sydney Local Health District's executive team sent an email to staff on Tuesday indicating the change in settings at Westmead Hospital.