Her name was Nunia Kurualeba.

A man has been charged after the fatal stabbing of a young woman in an alleged domestic violence-related murder in Sydney's west.

The 21-year-old was arrested in Penrith and will face court on Tuesday after the woman was found with two stab wounds to her chest.

The woman has been identified as Nunia Kurualeba, according to the Sydney Morning Herald — the daughter of a fallen police officer, who hoped to follow in her father's footsteps.

"She really enjoyed her life in Australia," Nunia's sister Laite told 7NEWS, adding that she had "a great personality and was always happy".

"She doesn't know anything about getting angry... every time when you talk to her, she is always soft," she said.

Paramedics and police found the critically injured woman at a unit in nearby Kingswood about 1:40pm on Monday after another person in the complex called triple zero.

The 21-year-old woman was treated by first responders but died at the scene.

A man was seen running from the area at the time. Police arrested him on Monday night and he was taken to Penrith police station where he was charged with domestic violence-related murder.

Officers had not previously been called to the Kingswood address and there were no court orders in place to protect the woman, police said. The charged man has been refused bail and will appear in Penrith Local Court on Tuesday.

According to Sherele Moody's Australian Femicide Watch, Nunia is the 49th woman killed by violence in Australia this year.

