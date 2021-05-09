The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday May 10.

Australia's border will remain shut until at least 2022.

His third federal budget on Tuesday assumes Australia's international border will open next year, but the government admits it won't jeopardise its COVID suppression strategy in favour of restriction-free travel.

Australians are living like few others around the world and the government will do everything in its power to prevent a third wave, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.

"International borders will only open when it is safe to do so. We still have a long way to go and there are still many uncertainties ahead," he said on Facebook on Sunday.

Budget to assume Australia's international borders will remain closed until 2022, reports @MattDoran91 https://t.co/oRR4CMmZD4 #auspol — ABC Politics (@politicsabc) May 9, 2021

Travel beyond Australia's border is expected to happen in stages as more travel bubbles open with safe countries, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

"Our goal is very simple, to progressively open as quickly as we can, subject to safety," he said on Sunday.

"Green lanes, vaccinations and then the potential for those that have been vaccinated to be able to travel and return in different circumstances."

But with the vaccination rollout running at "about 350,000 doses per week", Australia's adult population won't be fully vaccinated until 2023, opposition health spokesman Mark Butler says.

"Three weeks ago Scott Morrison said there could be international travel and home quarantine by as early as July," Butler told reporters on Sunday.