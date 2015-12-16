STORMAGEDDON: Sydney is under attack from above.

How good is Summer? Zooper doopers in the fridge, thongs on your feet and that nice sea breeze in your hair.

It’s all well and good until that gentle harbour breeze decides to completely LOSE ITS MIND.

With hail the size of jagged, deadly golf balls and an actual TORNADO, well done to everyone who packed a jacket this morning. Condolences to everyone who forgot their emergency cardigans.

Hanging on for dear life in Bondi Junction #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/Dfhe1ePEXB — Hamish Macdonald (@hamishNews) December 16, 2015

Hail around Kurnell – huge, and deadly-looking. #sydneystorms (pic via lovely lady from a church in the area) pic.twitter.com/mqvdpdLB92 — Sam Buckingham-Jones (@SamEBJones) December 16, 2015



Nowhere is safe. Westfield Bondi Junction has been evacuated and it is raining inside people. YOU CAN’T EVEN SHOP SAFELY ANYMORE.