news

STORMAGEDDON: Sydney is under attack from above.

How good is Summer? Zooper doopers in the fridge, thongs on your feet and that nice sea breeze in your hair.

It’s all well and good until that gentle harbour breeze decides to completely LOSE ITS MIND.

With hail the size of jagged, deadly golf balls and an actual TORNADO, well done to everyone who packed a jacket this morning. Condolences to everyone who forgot their emergency cardigans.


Nowhere is safe. Westfield Bondi Junction has been evacuated and it is raining inside people. YOU CAN’T EVEN SHOP SAFELY ANYMORE.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Robert Mueller Report

Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Twister chaser Helen Hunt when you need her?

Kurnell tornado! #tornado #storm @triplemsydney   A video posted by Andrew ‘Mongen’ McGregor (@andymacfotos) on
ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s all take a moment to think about this guy, who was told that Sydney was fun in the summertime. Sorry, dude.

 

Come to Sydney they said it will be warm and sunny. Stuck in a tornado in Bronte.

 

A photo posted by @djrugby on


Seasons, huh? Who needs them?

Tags:
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???