Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas just discovered what Australia is really like. They’re shocked.

It seems our beloved Aussie landscape has given Hollywood stars Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney a run for their money during the filming of Ron Howard's latest thriller, Eden.

Production took place in Queensland, Australia, with the Gold Coast providing an ideal sub-tropical and semi-arid location that would double for the Galápagos Islands, where filming has also taken place.

Of course, such tropical locations aren't always comfortable. The actresses, along with their A-list co-stars, got a taste of the true-blue Aussie experience — complete with scorching heat, unpredictable weather, and a menagerie of creatures that would make Steve Irwin proud.

The cast spent nearly three months Down Under, facing challenges that would make even the toughest bushie break a sweat. Ana de Armas, known for her glamorous roles, found herself in a decidedly unglamorous situation, trudging up and down hills in the sweltering Australian summer.

"The heat of the summer in Australia is no joke," de Armas confessed if her exertions.

Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile, seemed equally gobsmacked by the weather's mood swings.

"It's so hot and there's thunderstorms, it's crazy," she exclaimed. Sydney has also spent time in Australia filming the romantic comedy Anyone But You, which was mostly filmed in Sydney.

All we have to say? Welcome to Australia, love — where you can experience all four seasons in a single afternoon!