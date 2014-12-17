In pictures: The city of Sydney's heart is beating again.

Sydneysiders are sharing the pain of those who lost loved ones in yesterday’s cafe siege and shoot-out, but the city’s “heart is beating again”, the New South Wales Premier says.

Mike Baird said the city had been tested by the siege, which ended with the deaths of Katrina Dawson and Tori Johnson, who were among 17 people taken hostage by self-styled cleric Man Haron Monis.

New South Wales Premier Mike Baird said the Red Cross would help deliver flowers to the affected families.

Speaking near Martin Place’s Lindt cafe, where thousands of people have left flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims, Mr Baird said despair was being replaced by the “emergence of hope”.

“Behind me, the flowers, the hands that have come down and put those flowers in place, that shows that this city’s heart is beating again,” he said.

The city pays tribute.

“Despite the tragedy, goodness is pouring forth.”

Mr Baird said he was among thousands of people who shared in the grief of the families of Ms Dawson, a mother of three children, and Mr Johnson, the cafe’s manager.

“I want them to know that I have had hundreds and hundreds of emails from people across the state saying, ‘please give them the sense that we are with you, we share your pain’.

“This is a collective pain. This is not just their pain, this is the state’s pain.”

17-year-old Phoebe with chalk tributes in Martin Place.

Asked about a court’s decision to release the gunman on bail last year, after he was charged with being an accessory to murder, Mr Baird said he was “outraged like everyone else”.

He said changes to bail laws, which were passed before the siege, were being implemented as quickly as possible.

“There are so many things that need to be answered and, yes, we will be working through those,” he said.

“But ultimately this is a time that we come together and we become stronger by doing that.”

He said the Red Cross would take responsibility for distributing the cards and flowers to the victims’ families.

Flick through the gallery for images from the memorial.

Tony and Margie Abbott visit the Memorial in Martin Place

Tony and Margie Abbott visit the Memorial in Martin Place

Katrina Dawson's children leave her a note.

Floral tributes at Martin Place

A woman places a bouquet

A muslim bride places flowers at Martin Place

The scene from above

Tori Johnson's father visits the memorial.

This post originally appearred on the ABC and has been republished here with full permission.