3 Sydney removalists were accused of spreading COVID to regional NSW. There's more to the story.

Late last week, four removalists ventured out of the current COVID epicentre - Sydney's southwest - for work.

On Thursday evening they drove 83km to Wollongong and back. Upon their return, they were tested for COVID-19, which is required of them as essential workers based out of West Hoxton.

On Friday morning, they got up at 4am and headed 273km west to Molong, stopping on the way in South Bowenfels and Orange.

At 9:36am one of the men, Roni Shawka, received a call from NSW Health while the group was already in Orange.

As an Iraqi immigrant, English is not the 27-year-old's first language. When he received the message, he passed on the number of his employer who was told that Roni needed to isolate in the cabin of the removal truck immediately as he had tested positive to COVID-19. But it is alleged the men continued into Molong – 30 minutes away – to finish the delivery.

During this time, Ramsin Shawka, Roni's twin and their colleague Maryo Shanki, were also confirmed as being COVID positive. The fourth member of their party tested negative.

Both the Shawka twins and Shanki were charged with failing to comply with the public health orders, and escorted home by NSW Police.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph on Monday morning, Roni said, "Of course I feel very bad, I feel very bad for what I [have] done, but it’s not my fault… I was driving and he call[ed] me from the health [department], he told me to stop working and go home, I was already in Orange.

"I gave them the number of my boss, I told them my language is not very good.

"I [did] not kill someone … I was [doing] my work, I swear to god I didn’t know [I was positive]."

These men have been chastised by the NSW government, and much of the state, for their "thoughtless act."