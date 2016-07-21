Sydney primary school bans clapping in favour of 'punching the air'.

It’s pretty common to see schools banning certain practices from the playground.

I think yo-yos lasted all of two weeks before even the sight of a string earned a recess detention.

Sydney primary school Elanora Heights has gone one better and banned clapping in favour of ‘silent cheers’.

Clapping is out. Pulling “excited faces”, “punching the air” and “wriggling about on the spot” are in.

I just can’t imagine how allowing hundreds of children to excitedly punch the air as they’re wriggling about could cause anything but chaos.

The policies were introduced in a newsletter sent out to parents.

“If you’ve been to a school assembly recently, you may have noticed our students doing silent cheers,” the newsletter reads.

“Instead of clapping, the students are free to punch the air, pull excited faces and wriggle about on the spot."

“The practice has been adopted to respect members of our school community who are sensitive to noise."