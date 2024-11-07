The surprise death notice that went viral.

An Australian family's cheeky obituary for their "wild and wayward" mum, Jennifer Ann Kelly, is taking the internet by storm.

And it's safe to say, it's a tribute like no other.

Published in The Sydney Morning Herald, it pulls no punches about Jennie's colourful life, and it's racked up admirers from around the globe.

"We spend most of our lives compensating for our upbringing said Jennie," the obituary reads.

"She believed that exposing youth to religion was a form of child abuse."

Jennifer's sons, who wrote the piece, Sean and Chris, went on to share more of the things that they loved about their mother, however unconventional.

"It was impossible to watch the news in her presence due to her vocal outrage at the way the country is run," they wrote.

And there's no hiding her feelings about certain politicians—Jennie "held John Howard in particular contempt."

Jennie was also, apparently, quite the party guest.

"Mum grew great dope, never wanted to leave a party and gave up champagne or gin frequently, but never simultaneously," the notice continued.

As son Sean, a Cremorne-based writer, told the Herald, Jennie's life was unconventional from the start.

Image: Kelly family.