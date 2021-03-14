Everything we know about Sydney's new locally-acquired COVID-19 case.

There is one new locally-acquired case of COVID-19 in Sydney, ending New South Wales' 55 day virus-free streak.

On Sunday, NSW Health confirmed a person who works in hotel quarantine has tested positive to the virus.

The infected person works at two Sydney hotels, which both provide quarantine for returned travellers.

NSW Health was notified of the case late on Saturday night and shared it with the public on Sunday morning.

The source of the new infection is still under investigation and urgent genome sequencing is underway.

During a press conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the hotel worker was vaccinated, but says it is not immediately effective and requires time to develop immunity from the virus. The person had received the Pfizer jab, Morrison said.