The question no one wants to ask: What happens if lockdown just doesn't work?

So, what if the NSW lockdown doesn't work? Let's look at the options.

Mass vaccination.

The NSW government is already redirecting vaccine supply to the LGAs most at risk, and we're getting a taste of the freedoms vaccination could grant us.

It was announced on Thursday Year 12 students in Greater Sydney would be able to return to face-to-face learning in two weeks' time on August 16, with those students in the eight high-risk local government areas given priority to the Pfizer vaccination program.

As Professor Greg Dore of the University of NSW’s Kirby Institute told the Sydney Morning Herald he supports the stratification of freedoms for vaccinated people, such as exemptions from isolation requirements, being allowed to see other vaccinated family members and being able to travel within NSW.

“That benefits the whole of society in a way, because that incentivises vaccination,” he said. “It gets some movement happening, and it provides some hope for the future.”

Similarly former deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth and the Australian National University’s Sanjaya Senanayake told The Weekend Australian the way to reopen was not all at once but to start giving fully vaccinated people more freedoms.

To reach herd immunity, the estimate for COVID-19 is that roughly 70 per cent to 85 per cent of the population will need to be vaccinated. (In contrast, the flu only needs around 44 per cent to reach the herd immunity threshold.)

Right now 14 per cent of the Australian population is fully vaccinated, and in NSW 30.4 per cent of the population has now received their first dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca. But as the ABC reports, more than 150 days into our vaccination rollout, no age group is yet to reach a first dose vaccination rate of 80 per cent.

As NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Monday, "it is actually quite distressing, when I review the numbers, to see how few over even 60-year-olds and over 70-year-olds we have managed to reach."

So for this to be our answer out of lockdown those numbers need to start climbing, fast.

The NSW government is doing everything in their power to make this happen. Wednesday marks the first day adults aged 18-39 can book an AstraZeneca jab at participating pharmacies, supermarket workers in south-west Sydney are being given priority access to Pfizer, more vaccination hubs have been set up and additional Pfizer doses are being redirected to the state.

It's all systems go, so if you can, get vaccinated.

Rapid antigen testing.

Rapid antigen testing is already being used widely across the US and Europe, with some experts in Australia confident they could help get us out of constant lockdowns, open borders and protect frontline health workers.

They are on-the-spot screening tests that detect proteins in the virus and, as the name suggests, deliver results within minutes.