The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday August 12.

Sydney to get stricter on wrong-doers with fears lockdown "could drag until November."

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller will lead a crackdown on people ignoring public health orders in Sydney, with the Inner West - home to 350,000 residents - potentially looking at a harsher lockdown.

A crisis cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday, to look at tightening gaps in public health orders to strengthen police powers in response to breaches.

"This is no longer a race it's a bloody sprint."



New police powers, more army on the streets and a crackdown on COVID rule breakers. This is the new reality facing Sydney this morning as Premier Gladys Berejiklian tries to curb the COVID crisis. #9Today pic.twitter.com/L41t9wJ4MS — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 11, 2021

Premier Gladys Berejiklian is encouraging everyone eligible in NSW to get jabbed and help the state reach its vaccination target, as COVID-19 continues to spread into the regions.

"Two doses of 70 per cent vaccination [is the target] and NSW, if we had the current pace, we will hit that around the end of October," the premier said on Wednesday.

But life won't be "back to normal" until 80 per cent of the population is vaccinated towards the end of the November, the premier said, referencing the Doherty Institute modelling produced for the national cabinet.

Ms Berejiklian said some people in NSW might be allowed more freedoms if six million vaccinations - or roughly 50 per cent having a first dose - were administered by the end of August.

But some experts and epidemiologists are suggesting that Sydney might not exit its lockdown until November, with University of NSW epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws telling The New Daily, achieving only six million jabs in an environment of high and rising cases is not the right time to ease restrictions.