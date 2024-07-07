Last night, these three children should have been safe at home.

In a horrific incident police are treating as domestic violence-related, three children are dead and a man is in custody after a house fire in Sydney's west.

Emergency services were called to the home in Lalor Park at 1am on Sunday morning. Two boys, aged two and four, were taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition but died a short time later. The body of the third child, believed to be a 10-month-old girl, was found after Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the fire.

Four other children at the premises were treated at the scene by paramedics.

NSW Fire Rescue Superintendent Adam Dewberry said it was a confronting scene. "Going to a house fire you are always expecting the worst and hoping it won't be — but this was pretty confronting, absolute chaos," he told Nine's Weekend Today.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday morning, NSW Police confirmed that the fire is being treated as a domestic violence-related incident, and that a 28-year-old man was under police guard in hospital.

"He's in an induced coma at the moment, being treated for smoke inhalation and other matters that, or other medical issues related to the fire," said Detective Danny Doherty.

"At this stage it does appear that the 28-year-old man is responsible for multiple deaths of young lives that have tragically been taken away," he said, adding that the suspect allegedly tried to prevent rescue efforts from a neighbour and authorities who arrived at the scene.

"There were acts taken to prevent them coming in to offer aid and rescue them. That's what we're alleging at this early stage."