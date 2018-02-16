Natasha Smith is the owner of The London Hotel in Paddington, New South Wales.

She is also the co-owner of East London Restaurant (located atop of The London Hotel) and the China Diner brand.

So, you know, she’s beyond kickarse.

Read her interview with Mamamia below…

What is The London Hotel?

The London Hotel is the quintessential neighbourhood pub offering a vibrant destination to socialise, savour a great bite to eat, unwind and enjoy the friendly atmosphere.

East London Restaurant is a sophisticated venue in its own right. Diversifying the classic offering of The London Hotel, it delivers contemporary Asian cuisine with traditional Sichuan and Shanghainese flavours.

Natasha Smith. Image: supplied.

China Diner combines fresh flavourful dishes, playful cocktails and a relaxed dining experience to deliver a whole take on the 'Chinese restaurant'. Catering to young couples and families, it is sophisticated dining without the formality and utilises the playful diner concept to create a fun and energetic venue.

What were you doing before you went into business for yourself?

I actually wanted to be a journalist. I did a cadetship at News Limited where I worked in each sector of the company and wrote numerous articles for newspapers such as The Australian.

After I worked as a journalist, I set up my own child care business, Bambini's in Centennial Park, at the age of 24, which was one of the first high quality day care centres in the country in 1994.