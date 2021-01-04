What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Monday January 4.

NSW records zero locally acquired cases.

NSW has recorded no new locally acquired coronavirus cases over a designated 24-hour period for the first time in almost three weeks.

In the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday, the state recorded only seven new cases in returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

However, two new local cases were recorded after that 24-hour period ended, which will be included in tomorrow's official update. The cases are connected to the Berala BWS case, Acting Premier John Barilaro said on Monday.

NSW recorded no locally acquired cases of coronavirus overnight. Image: Getty.

Despite the better news, Mr Barilaro said testing numbers were still "far too low" and implored residents in western Sydney to attend clinics if they have the slightest of symptoms, even if they have been tested previously.

Some 22,275 people were tested in the 24-hour period ended Sunday night, up slightly from 18,923 the previous day.

The government wants to see about 30,000 or 40,000 tests a day.

Sydney wedding breaches restrictions with 600 to 700 guests.

Sydney Police are investigating a significant breach of coronavirus restrictions in Sydney's southwest, after 600 to 700 guests attended a wedding over the weekend. The attendance numbers are double the venue's COVID-safe capacity of 350 and the operator has consequently been fined $5,000.