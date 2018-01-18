A Sydney father thought he'd dropped his son off at daycare. He'd left him in the car.

A Sydney father who thought he’d dropped his son at school on Thursday morning before driving to work was shocked to discover he’d left him in the locked car.

His three-year-old son was found dehydrated and visibly distressed inside a people mover parked outside a unit block on Powell Street in Neutral Bay about 11.15am.

After neighbours saw the boy moving and called authorities, officers broke the window of the car to rescue the toddler. It’s believed he was inside the car alone for three hours.

Thankfully, the boy suffered only mild dehydration, and after being sent to Royal North Shore Hospital for observation has been allowed to go home.

Speaking to reporters after arriving home to find his car had been impounded and a note from police, the father seemed understandably stressed and confused by the situation as he explained what had happened.

"We didn't sleep ... it was a rough night," he said.

"I went to drop off my kid at the school, he fell asleep in the car. I thought I had dropped him off and I went straight to work."

It's an awful situation, but it could have been much worse. Children die in hot cars, as a Victorian mother discovered in February 2015.