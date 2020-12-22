The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday December 22.

NSW records eight new cases of COVID-19.

New South Wales has recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday.

There were more than 44,000 tests undertaken in the same period.

Seven of the eight cases have been linked to the Northern Beaches' Avalon cluster.

The eighth case is a healthcare worker who was involved in the transfer of patients from the international airport, which could be the source of this infection. Genome sequencing will confirm the source later on Tuesday.

A workplace contact of this case has subsequently tested positive after 8pm Monday, and will be included in Wednesday's figures.

At midnight on Monday night, NSW Health updated around 50 venues with case links, right across Greater Sydney. NSW's Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant urged residents to regularly check the NSW Health website for these venues and the advice linked to them.

She said they were "particularly focusing on venues outside the Northern Beaches".

COVID-19 cases linked to the Avalon cluster have visited many locations across Sydney. A full list of locations and public transport routes, and the associated public health advice, is available from the NSW Government website at https://t.co/pqkRdfh3cR. — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) December 22, 2020

Dr Chant said a diner attended the Rose of Australia Hotel in Erskineville between 7pm and 9pm on December 15 whilst infectious, and another diner tested positive on Sunday.

Dr Chant said there were "thousands and thousands" of close contacts in isolation, and they would remain throughout the Christmas period.

"I really appreciate the efforts of people that are adhering to the isolation guidelines and the feedback I've had is people are doing the right thing. So it is important," Dr Chant said.

"We need to remind people that there is a reason we isolate you for 14 days and that's because the virus, even though you've had a negative test today, you can be positive tomorrow."