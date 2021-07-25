The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday July 26.

Friends remember Australia's youngest female COVID-19 victim, Adriana Takara.

A woman in her 30s who died of COVID-19 in Sydney over the weekend has been identified as a 38-year-old Brazilian national with no pre-existing medical conditions.

Adriana Takara, 38, died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney's inner west. She deteriorated quickly after contracting the virus just 10 days ago.

An accounting student at Sydney's Kaplan Business School, Adriana is the eighth person to die from the current virus outbreak in NSW. She is also the youngest.

She said her goodbyes to family and friends in Australia and Brazil via Zoom, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

"She was healthy, happy, working, she had a boyfriend. It's shocking," a friend told the Daily Telegraph.

Devastated friends have paid tribute to a “happy, healthy” Sydney student in her 30s who died from Covid. https://t.co/SKcOMT43im — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) July 25, 2021

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the younger woman's death was a warning.

"If anybody think this is a disease just affecting older people, please think again."

Adriana was one of two Sydney fatalities over the weekend - the other was a woman in her 70s. A teenager and seven people aged in their 20s are among the 43 critically ill patients being treated in ICU.

NSW recorded 141 new cases on Sunday, from more than 100,000 tests.

Police tracking down 3000 lockdown protesters.

Thousands of people who attended anti-lockdown protests in Sydney and Melbourne at the weekend are in the sights of police.

Some 57 people have been charged and 90 fines issued after more than 3000 protesters marched through Sydney's CBD on Saturday, demanding an end to the city's lockdown.