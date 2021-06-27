The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday June 28.

Virus 'spot fires' appear across Australia.

COVID-19 is enveloping Australia once again, with outbreaks across three states and a territory causing lockdowns, tightened restrictions, border closures and the potential for further measures.

An emergency meeting of the national security committee will be held on Monday. And state and territory leaders will also be summoned to an unscheduled national cabinet hook up as the federal government reacts to widespread restrictions and the subsequent impact on the economy.

"The national security committee of cabinet is meeting in the morning with a specific COVID agenda, particularly to consider the outbreaks," the prime minister's office confirmed.

The Prime Minister has called an emergency meeting of Australia's National Security Committee after COVID-19 was detected in multiple states and a territory, sparking lockdowns, border closures and new restrictions.



Our team of reporters has everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/Niya93MLW3 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 27, 2021

The Northern Territory on Sunday reported four new cases, with the government imposing a 48-hour lockdown for Darwin and surrounding regions following a positive case in a miner.

NSW recorded 30 new local COVID-19 cases, which is the highest 24-hour total in the state since the Northern Beaches outbreak in December.

Total cases connected to the Bondi cluster have ballooned to 110 after Greater Sydney and surrounds entered a 14-day lockdown.