Everything we know about Sydney's aged care COVID-19 outbreak.

Five residents at an aged care home in Sydney's north-west have tested positive to COVID-19.

It comes after two aged care workers at the Summit Care Baulkham Hills facility tested positive for COVID-19 last week, after contracting the virus from an unvaccinated student nurse who worked at two Sydney hospitals.

Watch 'A Thank You To Masks'. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Over the weekend, Summit Care said the first three residents to be diagnosed were not experiencing any symptoms, but had been taken to Westmead Hospital as a precaution.

The man in his 90s, woman in her 80s and man in his 80s have all had two doses of the vaccine and are said to be in good spirits.

Two further positive tests were confirmed on Monday morning, with a deep clean underway.

The aged care home has gone into lockdown to mitigate the risk to elderly residents, who are most at risk of suffering severe illness or death from COVID-19.

Three aged care residents have tested positive to coronavirus in a Sydney facility. Image: Getty.